Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Sept. 17)

3:05 a.m. – 10400 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Bixby PD. Handled.
5:01 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. 10 Gym. Accident injury. Handled.
5:12 a.m. – 2000 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious person. People outside of residence. Handled.
8:54 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:31 a.m. – 9100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mowery Funeral Home. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:14 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Male reporting a phone scam. Report info taken.
12:13 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 114 St. N. Theft report. Report of packages stolen from residence. Report info taken.
12:22 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Kinder Care. Harass stalking. Male in white Dodge truck driving past business. Handled.
12:50 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ulta Beauty. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report from last week. Report info taken.
1:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Wallet stolen from business. Handled.
1:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Individual reporting identity fraud. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 88 St. N. Domestic report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:02 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:12 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. Man acting strangely at business. Handled.
3:34 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report from the previous day. Report info taken.
4:10 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Radio taken out of vehicle. Report info taken.
4:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Traffic reckless. Red pickup traveling wrong way on roadway. Unable to locate.
5:02 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting report from previous event. Report info taken.
5:39 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. The Highlands. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:00 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Individual reporting social security fraud. Handled.
7:07 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Male trying to get in residence. Handled.
7:23 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Safety Storage. Disturbance verbal. People arguing outside business. Handled.
7:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Individual reporting identity theft by phone. Handled.
7:29 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 116 St. N. Trespass in progress. People will not leave business. Information.
8:46 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 ST. N. Big Buds. Check on suspicious person. Male walking barefoot. Unable to locate.
8:57 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Autozone. Mutual aid police. Assisting OHP. Handled.
10:24 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 32 St. N. Fire mutual aid. No haul.
10:26 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 23 St. Disturbance verbal. Black male yelling outside of residence. Unable to locate.
11:50 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
