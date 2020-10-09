 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Oct. 8)

Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Oct. 8)

{{featured_button_text}}
Incidents

 Owasso Reporter file photo

 Owasso Reporter file photo

2:24 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in roadway. Handled.

7:28 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tools stolen from construction site. Report info taken.

8:54 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting in residence. Arrest.

10:18 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Unknown males in yard. Handled.

11:59 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female in residence. Handled.

12:10 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on elderly female walking around neighborhood. Handled.

12:43 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

1:15 p.m. – 300 blk. S. Cedar St. Owasso Community Center. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in grey Buick. Unable to locate.

1:22 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Threats being made over phone. Handled.

1:36 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Couple arguing in apartment. Handled.

2:18 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two females removing signs from yards. Unable to locate.

2:59 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.

4:12 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. Check on elderly female walking. Unable to locate.

4:13 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 117 St. N. Theft report. Moped stolen from residence. Report info taken.

4:54 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.

5:13 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Justice Clothing. Welfare check. Man sleeping in front of business. Handled.

5:48 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

8:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. White female stealing from business. Report info taken.

8:42 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 119 St. N. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting in residence. Report info taken.

9:39 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male throwing items off balcony. Handled.

11:27 p.m. – 18900 blk. E. Chickadee Ct. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Other agency referral.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News