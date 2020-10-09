Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Oct. 8)

2:24 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in roadway. Handled.
7:28 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tools stolen from construction site. Report info taken.
8:54 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting in residence. Arrest.
10:18 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Unknown males in yard. Handled.
11:59 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female in residence. Handled.
12:10 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on elderly female walking around neighborhood. Handled.
12:43 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:15 p.m. – 300 blk. S. Cedar St. Owasso Community Center. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in grey Buick. Unable to locate.
1:22 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Threats being made over phone. Handled.
1:36 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Couple arguing in apartment. Handled.
2:18 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two females removing signs from yards. Unable to locate.
2:59 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
4:12 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. Check on elderly female walking. Unable to locate.
4:13 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 117 St. N. Theft report. Moped stolen from residence. Report info taken.
4:54 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
5:13 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Justice Clothing. Welfare check. Man sleeping in front of business. Handled.
5:48 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. White female stealing from business. Report info taken.
8:42 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 119 St. N. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting in residence. Report info taken.
9:39 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male throwing items off balcony. Handled.
11:27 p.m. – 18900 blk. E. Chickadee Ct. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Other agency referral.
