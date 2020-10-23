Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Oct. 22)

3:24 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:56 a.m. – 15100 blk. E. 107 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:19 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at residence. Report info taken.
8:37 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 3 Ave. Found property. Gun found in vehicle. Report info taken.
8:58 a.m. – 15300 blk. E. 115 St. N. Theft report. Truck and trailer taken from residence. Other agency referral.
10:22 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report verbal. Roommate having issues at residence. Handled.
10:48 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at business. Handled.
1:53 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 St. N. Theft report. Lawnmower stolen from residence. Report info taken.
2:04 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 98 E. Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Being harassed by client. Handled.
5:13 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Harass threats. Threats made on text message. Handled.
5:30 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hapa Japanese Cuisine. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at business. Report info taken.
5:51 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:53 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at park. Report info taken.
7:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. People walking in road. Unable to locate.
7:58 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Carl’s Jr. Check on suspicious vehicle. Trash being thrown out of car. Unable to locate.
8:09 p.m. – 8500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting at curb. Handled.
9:03 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Harass threats. Neighbor harassing another neighbor. Handled.
10:33 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Disturbance verbal. Woman screaming outside. Unable to locate.
