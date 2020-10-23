 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Oct. 22)

Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Oct. 22)

{{featured_button_text}}
Incidents

 Owasso Reporter file photo

 Owasso Reporter file photo

3:24 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.

7:56 a.m. – 15100 blk. E. 107 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.

8:19 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at residence. Report info taken.

8:37 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 3 Ave. Found property. Gun found in vehicle. Report info taken.

8:58 a.m. – 15300 blk. E. 115 St. N. Theft report. Truck and trailer taken from residence. Other agency referral.

10:22 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report verbal. Roommate having issues at residence. Handled.

10:48 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at business. Handled.

1:53 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 St. N. Theft report. Lawnmower stolen from residence. Report info taken.

2:04 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 98 E. Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.

2:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Being harassed by client. Handled.

5:13 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Harass threats. Threats made on text message. Handled.

5:30 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hapa Japanese Cuisine. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at business. Report info taken.

5:51 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

5:53 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at park. Report info taken.

7:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. People walking in road. Unable to locate.

7:58 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Carl’s Jr. Check on suspicious vehicle. Trash being thrown out of car. Unable to locate.

8:09 p.m. – 8500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting at curb. Handled.

9:03 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Harass threats. Neighbor harassing another neighbor. Handled.

10:33 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Disturbance verbal. Woman screaming outside. Unable to locate.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News