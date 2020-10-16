Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Oct. 15)

12:19 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 109 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. White truck driving around neighborhood. Handled.
1:02 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Check on suspicious person. Male juvenile outside of business. Handled.
7:53 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. Bradford Dr. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
8:02 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Check female on the side of the road. Handled.
8:39 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
8:49 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in the street. Report info taken.
9:12 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Welfare check. Check on juvenile walking down the street. Unable to locate.
9:20 a.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Civil standby. Exigent circumstances. Handled.
11:21 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Customers arguing at business. Handled.
11:54 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Domestic report. Protective order violated over the phone. Report info taken.
1:12 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Child in vehicle not in car seat. Unable to locate.
1:48 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hibbett Sports. Shoplifting in progress. Male took items without paying. Report info taken.
2:19 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
3:16 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Man shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
3:58 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s. Weapon armed subject. Male brandished weapon at business. Report info taken.
4:29 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle stolen earlier in the week. Handled.
5:21 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Male at front of residence about to be served a protective order. Handled.
9:33 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Arby’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car sitting in parking lot for hours. Handled.
