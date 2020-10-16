Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Oct. 15)

12:19 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 109 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. White truck driving around neighborhood. Handled.

1:02 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Check on suspicious person. Male juvenile outside of business. Handled.

7:53 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. Bradford Dr. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.

8:02 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Check female on the side of the road. Handled.

8:39 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.

8:49 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in the street. Report info taken.

9:12 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Welfare check. Check on juvenile walking down the street. Unable to locate.

9:20 a.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Civil standby. Exigent circumstances. Handled.

11:21 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Customers arguing at business. Handled.

11:54 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Domestic report. Protective order violated over the phone. Report info taken.