Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Oct. 1)

6:38 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:29 a.m. – 7600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. No haul.
8:56 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man being followed by other vehicle. Arrest.
9:33 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Robbery in progress. Male committed strong armed robbery at business. Handled.
10:06 a.m. – 10400 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Attempt to locate hit and run suspect for Catoosa PD. Handled.
10:15 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Utica Park. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Information.
11:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Medication stolen. Handled.
11:02 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:55 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Central Baptist Church. Juvenile child abuse. Report of juvenile being neglected. Report info taken.
12:22 p.m. – 14600 blk. E. 113 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:30 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male pushing a girl’s bile down the street. Handled.
12:49 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Harass threats. Harassment by text. Handled.
1:45 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Baskin Robbins. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:15 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Attempt to locate individual for Catoosa PD. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Individual making threatening statements. Handled.
4:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Threats by phone. Report info taken.
4:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male concealing merchandise in bag. Report info taken.
4:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Car tires were slashed. Report info taken.
5:23 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. People arguing outside residence. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:41 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprout’s. Disturbance verbal. Two customers refusing to wear mask or leave. Cancel.
7:15 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
7:36 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Slim Chickens. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in business parking lot. Handled.
9:37 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. Waggin’ Trails Dog Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:17 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Check on suspicious person. Male digging in dumpster. Handled.
10:44 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Report info taken.
11:16 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Andolini’s Pizza. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
