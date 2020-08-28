Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Aug. 27)

9:01 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance Autoparts. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:10 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. People camping near pond in neighborhood. Handled.
9:23 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 161 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:47 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Loud banging and person in apartments. Handled.
11:52 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:09 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. S&B Burgers. Weapon armed subject. Man in maroon car brandished gun out of window. Unable to locate.
1:57 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
2:16 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Elder abuse. Report of abuse by caretaker. Report info taken.
2:24 p.m. – 9000 bk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting report. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:58 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
3:03 p.m. – 15000 blk. E. 84 St. N. Theft report. Employee hasn’t returned vehicle. Other agency referral.
3:04 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:14 p.m. – 200 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Auto Care. Check on suspicious person. Man in business acting strangely. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Domestic in progress. Female violating protection order at residence. Handled.
5:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Checking account fraud. Report info taken.
5:20 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Stolen vehicle at business. Handled.
6:16 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 130 E. Ct. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
6:17 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Arrest.
7:03 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Liquor & Wine. Check on suspicious person. Make outside business. Handled.
7:38 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 77 St. N. Trespass in progress. Female at residence. Handled.
8:31 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 14 St. Accident no injury. Arrest.
8:40 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Sex crimes. Male doing lewd act in vehicle. Unable to locate.
9:14 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Male stalking female at residence. Handled.
10:38 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
11:45 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.