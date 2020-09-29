Owasso police incidents (Monday, Sept. 28)

12:33 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around business. Arrest.
12:51 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 139 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone in backyard. Handled.
9:45 a.m. – 11500 bk. N. 135 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 91 hang-up call. Handled.
11:15 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Pediatric Eye Associates. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:42 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 2 Ave. Giant Subs & Deli. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:27 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Office. Check on suspicious person. White male throwing stuff at business. Unable to locate.
1:52 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious person. Elderly man taking pictures at public park. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 8800 blk. E. 76 ST. N. Fire automobile. Handled.
5:02 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Trespass in progress. Man staying at residence and refuses to leave. Handled.
5:10 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 110 St. N. Theft report. Mail stolen from mailbox. Report info taken.
6:00 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Trespass in progress. Unwanted male at residence. Handled.
6:35 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
6:59 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Missing person. 2-year-old white male found alone. Handled.
8:30 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Lanes at Coffee Creek. Assault in progress. Male assaulted by male at business. Report info taken.
10:35 p.m. – 15600 blk. E. 114 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
11:07 p.m. – 7500 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Arrest.
11:08 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Arrest.
11:32 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noises coming from apartment. Handled.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!