 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso police incidents (Monday, Oct. 5)

Owasso police incidents (Monday, Oct. 5)

{{featured_button_text}}
Incidents

 Owasso Reporter file photo

 Owasso Reporter file photo

12:19 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.

12:37 a.m. – 10300 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on child at residence. Handled.

2:08 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.

3:39 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.

7:29 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

7:32 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Discovery Bible Fellowship. Accident no injury. Handled.

10:37 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Theft report. Skateboard taken from yard of residence. Report info taken.

10:51 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 93 ST. N. Vandal report. Male illegally dumping in trash bin. Report info taken.

12:29 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

2:03 p.m. 13300 blk. E. 95 Pl. N. Windsor Lake. Welfare check. Check on man who was lying in the grass. Unable to locate.

3:36 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Accident no injury. Handled.

6:41 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Male taking money from business. Report info taken.

7:18 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two motorcycles driving on area behind school. Handled.

8:38 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Arby’s. Accident no injury. Handled.

9:10 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Arrest.

10:45 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Hale Acres. Welfare check. Checking on juvenile at residence. Handled.

11:52 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.

11:59 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News