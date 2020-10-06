Owasso police incidents (Monday, Oct. 5)

12:19 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:37 a.m. – 10300 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on child at residence. Handled.
2:08 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:39 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:29 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:32 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Discovery Bible Fellowship. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:37 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Theft report. Skateboard taken from yard of residence. Report info taken.
10:51 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 93 ST. N. Vandal report. Male illegally dumping in trash bin. Report info taken.
12:29 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:03 p.m. 13300 blk. E. 95 Pl. N. Windsor Lake. Welfare check. Check on man who was lying in the grass. Unable to locate.
3:36 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:41 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Male taking money from business. Report info taken.
7:18 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two motorcycles driving on area behind school. Handled.
8:38 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Arby’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:10 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Arrest.
10:45 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Hale Acres. Welfare check. Checking on juvenile at residence. Handled.
11:52 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:59 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
