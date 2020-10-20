Owasso police incidents (Monday, Oct. 19)

12:14 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male standing on the sidewalk. Arrest.
3:33 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Sure Stay Plus. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:42 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:16 a.m. – 7400 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:17 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Cancel.
12:12 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Juvenile leaving with adult man. Handled.
12:16 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:20 p.m. – 200 blk. N. Elm Pl. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:07 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Traffic reckless. White Chrysler following someone. Handled.
1:54 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 89 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle in the morning. Report info taken.
2:19 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recovered stolen vehicle. Handled.
2:43 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. AT&T. Theft report. Stolen speakers from business. Report info taken.
2:47 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 99 St. N. Trespass in progress. Tow truck repossessing a vehicle with no authorization. Handled.
3:29 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Liquor & Wine. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:33 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Vandal report. Vehicle keyed at business. Handled.
3:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of ring from residence. Report info taken.
4:33 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:49 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Vandal report. Man had his car keyed at business. Report info taken.
6:05 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:48 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Central Park. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:39 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Handled.
