Owasso police incidents (Monday, Aug. 31)

12:34 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious door. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:48 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:49 a.m. – 14600 blk. E. 111 Ct. N. Domestic report verbal. Couple argued at residence. Handled.
8:24 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
9:13 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. The Greens. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around residence. Handled.
9:32 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:48 a.m. – 13000 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Unable to locate.
10:36 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Oriental Pearl. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Victim assaulted at apartment. Handled.
11:22 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Theft report. Phone stolen from residence. Report info taken.
11:33 a.m. – 200 blk. E. Broadway St. Ram Academy. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Comfort Inn. Theft report. Gun stolen from business. Report info taken.
1:25 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:00 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 109 Pl. N. Theft report. Copper stolen from residence. Report info taken.
2:14 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 85 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle taken from residence. Handled.
3:46 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Drugs in progress. Tan SUV selling drugs at business. Unable to locate.
4:02 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Yale Ave. Accident injury. No haul.
4:23 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 153 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Rogers County needing help with male. Transport.
5:00 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Guns missing from residence. Report info taken.
6:32 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing from business. Arrest.
6:36 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Ash St. Check on suspicious person. White male knocking on door. Handled.
6:45 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Disturbance verbal. Female customer cussing at staff members at business. Handled.
7:27 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on male sitting on side of the road. Handled.
8:16 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:53 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. White SUV unable to maintain lane of travel. Arrest.
