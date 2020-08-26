1:05 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 174 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County looking for subjects walking through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
3:09 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 75 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:15 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious hazard. Unknown object on side of road. Handled.
6:24 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for RCSO. Unable to locate.
7:10 a.m. – 2600 blk. US 75. Check on suspicious vehicle. White vehicle in pursuit with Tulsa County. Unable to locate.
7:50 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Theft report. Theft of items from vehicle overnight. Handled.
8:35 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Theft report. Theft of automobile in front of residence. Report info taken.
9:10 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Theft report. Unknown subject rummaged through vehicle. Information.
9:23 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Domestic in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:30 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm Pl. Theft report. Wallet stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
9:35 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of item from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:27 a.m. – 2500 blk. S. Harvard Ave. Fire mutual aid. Transport.
12:08 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:13 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Theft report. iPad stolen from residence. Report info taken.
12:29 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of phone from store. Report info taken.
12:43 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 88 St. N. Theft report. Car stolen from residence. Report info taken.
12:56 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
1:49 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report at business. Report info taken.
2:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from store. Report info taken.
2:57 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:30 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
4:10 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 89 Ct. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Unable to locate.
4:53 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
5:33 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 166 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Vehicle at business. Handled.
7:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Murphy USA. Welfare check. Check on children in vehicle who looked scared. Handled.
10:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 69 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Someone beating on kdoors from inside a residence. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Arrest.