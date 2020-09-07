Owasso police incidents (9/4-9/6)

Friday, Sept. 4
12:14 a.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. Owasso Library. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:45 a.m. – 12100 blk. N. Skyline Dr. Accident injury. No haul.
1:31 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
2:12 a.m. -7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Other agency referral.
5:02 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Check on suspicious person. Female sleeping by business. Handled.
8:40 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Andolini’s Pizza. Theft report. Business broken into overnight. Report info taken.
11:27 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Theft in progress. Two males stealing trailer from residence. Other agency referral.
11:35 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:58 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Drugs in progress. Two juveniles smoking marijuana in car at business. Unable to locate.
1:25 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Missing person. Elderly female missing from residence. Report info taken.
5:25 p.m. – 12400 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:26 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 124 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Female knocking on doors and cussing. Information.
7:18 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Disturbance verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
7:42 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing outside residence. Handled.
7:46 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting report. People stealing from business. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
8:11 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Car windshield broke. Report info taken.
8:37 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
8:39 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:53 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Trespass in progress. Female sitting outside of business. Information.
10:23 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Stolen car found at wrecker company. Report info taken.
10:46 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Sonic. Harass threats. Harassed via phone. Handled.
11:48 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Trespass in progress. Two males walking around yard. Handled.
Saturday, Sept. 5
4:55 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 138 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Other agency referral.
9:47 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
10:12 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 69 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male going door to door. Unable to locate.
11:59 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:22 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Cracker Barrel. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:25 p.m. – 12000 bk. E. 88 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on couple screaming at each other. Handled.
5:13 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Cancel.
5:29 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 3 Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:34 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:39 p.m. – 9800 bl. N. 115 E. Ave. Vandal report. House being vandalized. Report info taken.
7:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Harass threats. Female harassing employees at business. Handled.
8:32 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female being harassed by text. Report info taken.
10:52 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
9:01 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
Sunday, Sept. 6
12:48 a.m. – 16400 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Personal walking in the road. Handled.
2:58 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:56 a.m. – N. 125 E. Ave. Theft report. Truck stolen from business. Other agency referral.
9:29 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Ace Cornerstone. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at business. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Information.
10:13 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.
10:44 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 20 St. Vandal report. Windows on vehicle shot with a bb gun during the night. Handled.
11:09 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Check on male under bridge. Handled.
11:56 a.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Brookwood Apartments. Harass stalking. Male stalking female at apartments complex. Handled.
12:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting from local business. Cancel.
12:29 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:06 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Theft report. Tag stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:20 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 95 Pl. N. Trespass in progress. Woman and her son in residence they are not supposed to be in. Unable to locate.
2:07 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Woman knocking on doors soliciting. Unable to locate.
3:32 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
3:40 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:26 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Check on suspicious person. Check on male walking down roadway. Handled.
6:04 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Trespass in progress. Female in wheelchair trespassing at business. Handled.
6:14 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. White male rolling in the grass. Handled.
6:27 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Theft in progress. Two teenagers took a tag off a vehicle. Report info taken.
6:50 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. People taking items from business. Report info taken.
7:01 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Female aggressive toward family members in residence. Information.
7:08 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft in progress. People taking items from construction site. Other agency referral.
8:12 p.m. – 9900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female sitting by train tracks. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Trespass in progress. Male needing trespassed from business. Report info taken.
10:12 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Mutual aid police. Assist OHP with traffic stop with OHP. Handled.
10:21 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 93 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
11:55 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Elm Creek Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Individuals in white Scion and black four-door slashing tires in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
