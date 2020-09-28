Owasso police incidents (9/25-9/27)

1:23 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.

9:16 a.m. – 11500 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. Transport.

10:55 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Welfare check. Female screaming for help. Unable to locate.

12:48 p.m. – 13600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. No haul.

12:54 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ross. Shoplifting in progress. Gold truck occupied by male who shoplifted at business. Unable to locate.

1:12 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family screaming in residence. Handled.

7:21 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red sedan hit a vehicle at stop sign. Unable to locate.

8:13 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle following another vehicle. Unable to locate.

8:52 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Black male shoplifting cigarettes from business. Report info taken.

9:36 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Dance Co. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around parking lot of business. Arrest.