Owasso police incidents (9/25-9/27)

Friday, Sept. 25
1:12 a.m. – 10900 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:15 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored truck parked in front of residence. Handled.
2:36 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 113 St. N. Shores at Lake Valley. Traffic reckless. Silver car running stop signs. Unable to locate.
7:16 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Theft report. SUV taken from residence. Cancel.
8:07 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on kids screaming in residence. Cancel.
9:55 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Found property. Cellphone and knife found in yard. Handled.
11:43 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
12:04 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Handled.
12:31 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue car with a man inside waving a gun. Unable to locate.
1:20 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 106 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two male and one female jumped a fence. Handled.
1:52 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
1:54 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Braum’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:03 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:07 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 ST. N. Bethel Baptist. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:46 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Sycamore Square. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:02 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Juvenile child abuse. Check on juvenile in vehicle. Handled.
6:15 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 94 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man in grey car following UPS driver. Handled.
8:15 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in roadway. Handled.
8:50 p.m. – 300 blk. S. Main St. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting at residence. Handled.
9:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Fraud in progress. Male using stolen checks at business. Arrest.
9:57 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. Owasso City Hall. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting outside business. Arrest
Saturday, Sept. 26
12:27 a.m. – 1000 blk. E. 95 St. N. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:04 a.m. – 2000 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious person. People were inside residence. Handled.
10:24 a.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Male and female fighting inside a residence. Unable to locate.
11:24 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. The Greens. Disturbance verbal. Female yelling inside business. Handled.
11:32 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Birch St. Missing person. Female missing from residence. Report info taken.
12:28 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Welfare check. Black Ford truck with unrestrained child inside. Handled.
1:23 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Sex crime indecent exposure. Male exposing himself at business. Arrest.
2:07 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female that has not been heard from in several days. Handled.
2:24 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Safe Lock. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
3:53 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Disturbance verbal. Family refusing to leave business. Handled.
4:56 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Theft report. Items stolen from private property. Handled.
5:41 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strangely in front of residence. Handled.
8:24 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn & Suites. Trespass in progress. Couple refusing to leave business. Handled.
8:33 p.m. – 14600 blk. N. 161 E. Ave. Fire mutual aid. No haul.
8:37 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
8:49 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Tulsa Tech. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in roadway. Unable to locate.
10:36 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Harass threats. Male being harassed outside business. Handled.
10:41 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Report info taken.
Sunday, Sept. 27
12:24 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Drugs in progress. Drug use in apartments. Handled.
1:23 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:16 a.m. – 11500 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. Transport.
10:55 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Welfare check. Female screaming for help. Unable to locate.
12:48 p.m. – 13600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. No haul.
12:54 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ross. Shoplifting in progress. Gold truck occupied by male who shoplifted at business. Unable to locate.
1:12 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family screaming in residence. Handled.
7:21 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red sedan hit a vehicle at stop sign. Unable to locate.
8:13 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle following another vehicle. Unable to locate.
8:52 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Black male shoplifting cigarettes from business. Report info taken.
9:36 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Dance Co. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around parking lot of business. Arrest.
11:30 p.m. – 9900 blk. E. 100 Pl. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:56 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
