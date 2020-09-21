Owasso police incidents (9/18-9/20)

Friday, Sept. 18
2:37 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:54 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male under bridge. Handled.
9:30 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Smith Farm. Found property. Officer was flagged down about a found wallet. Handled.
9:40 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary School. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:50 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:55 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 91 St. N. Vandal report. FedEx driver hit a mailbox at residence. Report info taken.
12:06 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. FBC Owasso. Disturbance verbal. Female pushed another female at business. Handled.
2:20 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Mail theft at residence. Report info taken.
3:38 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 112 St. N. Fire mutual aid. No haul.
4:09 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:11 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Information.
4:40 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Arrest.
5:11 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Fraud. Individual reporting unemployment fraud. Handled.
7:22 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. Females stealing from business. Report info taken.
10:08 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
11:34 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. The District Bar & Grill. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in business parking lot. Handled.
11:35 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 22 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
Saturday, Sept. 19
8:24 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Attempt to locate subject for Boise City for OKC PD. Handled.
8:44 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 126 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from a cellphone. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:20 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
10:27 a.m. – 3700 blk. Mohawk Blvd. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at lake. Other agency referral.
11:02 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Theft report. Wallet stolen from business. Report info taken.
12:17 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Welfare check. Check on yelling in apartment. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Disturbance verbal. Customer and employee arguing at business. Handled.
1:20 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recovery of stolen vehicle. Handled.
2:05 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 113 St. N. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at residence. Handled.
3:42 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Drugs found. Drugs found at business. Report info taken.
3:46 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Harass threats. Man being threatened by a pimp. Report info taken.
4:03 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Dogwood St. Disturbance verbal. Female yelling and throwing things at residence. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check. Check on elderly man driving and confused. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Arvest. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:43 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Theft in progress. Three men breaking into a residence. Handled.
6:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. Male taking items from business. Arrest.
9:22 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious person. Person knocking on door. Cancel.
Sunday, Sept. 20
12:11 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 108 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Report info taken.
2:47 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Male calling female names. Handled.
10:34 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at business. Handled.
11:13 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Theft report. Bicycle stolen from front porch overnight. Handled.
11:45 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local store. Handled.
1:11 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 112 St. N. Found property. Baseball bat found in yard. Handled.
1:37 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Theft report. Items stolen out of vehicle. Report info taken.
1:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen out of vehicle. Report info taken.
1:59 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. MAD Eats. Harass stalking. Male stalking employee at business. Handled.
2:31 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Female banging on door at residence. Handled.
2:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Male following female. Report info taken.
4:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Theft report. Purse stolen from cart at store. Report info taken.
7:57 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 126 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male sitting on the bridge of overpass. Unable to locate.
9:28 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Check on suspicious person. Five males loitering in church parking lot. Cancel.
11:40 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic report physical. Family members fought at residence. Handled.
