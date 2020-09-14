 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso police incidents (9/11-9/13)

Owasso police incidents (9/11-9/13)

Only $5 for 5 months
Incidents

 Owasso Reporter file photo

 Shawn Hein

Friday, Sept. 11

12:19 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Recover stolen property/vehicle all. Recover stolen vehicle. Handled.

1:02 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.

7:14 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.

7:20 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male and female arguing at a business. Report info taken.

7:53 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property all. Officer initiated. Report info taken.

8:37 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.

10:19 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on male at residence. Handled.

11:28 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 90 St. N. Fraud all. Female is the victim of identity theft. Handled by phone.

11:57 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 76 E. Ave. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Go cart speeding on the road. Unable to locate.

12:35 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check all. Check on a juvenile male that has not been to school lately. Handled.

12:45 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Harass-phone, text, other. Female being harassed by her ex. Report info taken.

2:01 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 78 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. People fighting at a residence. Handled.

2:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting in progress. Male concealing merchandise at business. Arrest.

2:49 p.m. – 7200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.

2:51 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Harass threats. Man making threats to business employee. Report info taken.

2:57 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on child at a residence. Handled.

3:01 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 88 St. N. Domestic report-violate PO. Officer initiated. Report info taken.

4:36 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Domestic in progress physical. Father and son fighting at business. Handled.

5:14 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.

5:19 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

5:21 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Reasor’s. Accident no injury. Information.

5:32 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Honey. Check on suspicious person. Man with gun walking around neighborhood. Handled.

5:34 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.

8:57 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 147 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music. Handled.

Saturday, Sept. 12

12:04 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 88 Ct. N. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Kids screaming in neighborhood. Handled.

2:08 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.

9:41 a.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

10:13 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Welfare check all. Man lying under bridge. Handled.

10:54 a.m. – 1900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check all. Check on older female walking. Handled.

11:16 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Beaumont St. Body found-all. Unattended death. Report info taken.

11:31 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Rolling Hills. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Young child without supervision. Handled.

12:35 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Cornerstone Ace Hardware. Welfare check all. White Volvo sitting in parking lot. Handled.

1:07 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.

1:46 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

1:55 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Fraud all. Forged and stolen check. Report info taken.

2:25 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

2:25 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Theft report all other. Card stolen at a business. Report info taken.

2:26 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man in a vehicle drinking and driving. Unable to locate.

2:39 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident no injury. Handled.

3:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Welfare check all. Check on a juvenile at her dad’s house. Handled.

3:24 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 23 St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Arrest.

4:16 p.m. - 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Homes2 Suites. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from a vehicle. Report info taken.

5:20 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Report info taken.

5:40 p.m. 11300 blk. E. 100 St. N. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Child being abused at a residence. Handled by phone.

6:58 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in progress. Male taking items from business. Report info taken.

9:07 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music coming from the area. Handled.

9:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Arrest.

11:07 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Welfare check all. Check on female at business. Unable to locate.

Sunday, Sept. 13

4:41 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Welfare check all. Checking on 911 hang up. Report info taken.

7:27 a.m. – 14600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.

9:51 a.m. – 13000 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Other agency referral.

9:57 a.m. – 17300 blk. E. 106 Pl. N. Vandal report all. Someone damaged his hard and mail box. Other agency referral.

1:57 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Dirty Dawg Carwash. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

2:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.

4:03 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at park. Handled.

4:36 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Starbucks Coffee Company. Trespass in progress all. Two people in business refusing to wear masks. Handled.

6:34 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. 122 E. Pl. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.

8:03 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.

8:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting in custody. People stealing from business. Report info taken.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News