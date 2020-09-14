Owasso police incidents (9/11-9/13)

Friday, Sept. 11

12:19 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Recover stolen property/vehicle all. Recover stolen vehicle. Handled.

1:02 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.

7:14 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.

7:20 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male and female arguing at a business. Report info taken.

7:53 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property all. Officer initiated. Report info taken.

8:37 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.

10:19 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on male at residence. Handled.

11:28 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 90 St. N. Fraud all. Female is the victim of identity theft. Handled by phone.

11:57 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 76 E. Ave. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Go cart speeding on the road. Unable to locate.

12:35 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check all. Check on a juvenile male that has not been to school lately. Handled.

12:45 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Harass-phone, text, other. Female being harassed by her ex. Report info taken.

2:01 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 78 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. People fighting at a residence. Handled.

2:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting in progress. Male concealing merchandise at business. Arrest.