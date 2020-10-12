Owasso police incidents (10/9-10/11)

Friday, Oct. 9
12:31 a.m. – 700 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:22 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 105 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Male running from backyard of residence. Unable to locate.
6:52 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Theft report. Yellow Ford truck taken from residence. Report info taken.
10:29 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
10:43 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:50 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Fraud. Victim of bogus checks. Handled.
12:23 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:08 p.m. – 2300 blk. N. Birch St. Theft in progress. Phone taken from residence. Handled.
1:43 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check. Check on man at residence who has not been heard from in a week. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for RCSO. Unable to locate.
2:06 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Trespass report. Male refusing to leave residence. Handled.
2:11 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe Living Center. Fraud. Report info taken.
2:54 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Scam by phone. Report info taken.
2:57 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Theft report. Cat stolen from residence. Report info taken.
4:33 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:04 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Assault report. Employee assaulted by patient. Report info taken.
8:06 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:37 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male outside residence throwing things. Handled.
10:35 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Making contact with car owner for Wagoner County. Handled.
11:03 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Unknown car parked in neighborhood. Handled.
Saturday, Oct. 10
2:30 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicles outside business with open doors. Handled.
3:37 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn & Suites. Check on suspicious person. Juveniles in hotel room. Handled.
6:26 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:12 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
10:56 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. You Suck Vapes. Shoplifting in progress. Unknown male shoplifted at business. Report info taken.
11:30 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Drugs found. Drugs found in business parking lot. Handled.
12:41 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of teenagers fighting at apartment complex. Handled.
1:03 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 74 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male going door to door selling papers. Handled.
1:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting report. Employee embezzling from business. Report info taken.
1:24 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male refusing to leave residence. Arrest.
2:37 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:04 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
3:14 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Male and female fighting in front of residence. Report info taken.
3:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
7:54 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Sheridan Crossing. Traffic reckless. Cars racing in neighborhood. Other agency referral.
8:31 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s Pizza. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:35 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
10:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male outside business harassing employees. Handled.
11:07 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 104 E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. Kids fighting. Handled.
11:15 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Sunday, Oct. 11
12:34 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Accident injury. Report info taken.
3:36 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at hotel. Report info taken.
12:49 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Theft in progress. Woman located her stolen bicycle at business. Handled.
3:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Check on male selling things in Walmart parking lot. Handled.
3:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Juvenile female seeing threats being made on the internet. Handled.
3:49 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man in black truck falling asleep while driving. Unable to locate.
5:20 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Welfare check. Check on female being abused by her boyfriend. Unable to locate.
6:21 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 1112 St. N. Chelsea Park. Juvenile child abuse. Check on little girl outside alone. Handled.
7:21 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Report info taken.
7:43 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 103 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Business possibly being broken into. Other agency referral.
8:24 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. National Steak & Poultry. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:36 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:15 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Accident injury. Handled.
11:42 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Weapon armed subject. Male with gun. Handled.
11:58 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
