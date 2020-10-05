Owasso police incidents (10/2-10/4)

Friday, Oct. 2
12:33 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Theft report. Items stolen out of vehicle at business. Report info taken.
2:04 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Handled.
10:28 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Threats being made by family member. Report info taken.
12:52 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man taking financial advantage of a mentally challenged man. Arrest.
1:43 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Man running around business screaming and cussing. Handled.
2:48 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:56 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Kinder Care. Sex crime. Child porn found on electronic device at business. Report info taken.
3:13 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Massage Envy. Harass phone. Receiving harassing calls from former customer. Handled.
3:26 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. Owasso City Hall. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:59 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
6:54 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Two males arguing in parking lot. Unable to locate.
8:50 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Traffic stop with OHP. Handled.
9:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Females taking items from business. Arrest.
10:05 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. The Greens. Trespass in progress. Male trying to get into residence. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 108 St. N. Theft report from structure. Computer taken from residence. Handled.
10:29 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
11:25 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
Saturday, Oct. 3
2:55 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 ST. N. Owasso High School-East. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:30 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. Gray Tahoe with unrestrained child inside. Unable to locate.
12:54 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice Christian School. Check on suspicious person. Two men in storm drain at business. Unable to locate.
1:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Protective order violated over the phone. Report info taken.
2:07 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Cedar St. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:29 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. Check on child lef tin car at business. Unable to locate.
3:40 p.m. – 8600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. No haul.
4:09 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 156 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers Co. on suicidal call. Handled.
4:17 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 ST. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
6:10 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
6:39 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male talking to children in neighborhood. Handled.
9:36 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 ST. N. Life.Church. Traffic reckless. Vehicle driving with no lights or tire. Arrest.
9:41 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Person in vehicle touching other vehicles at business. Handled.
10:10 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
10:41 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. White car parking in the middle of roadway. Arrest.
10:58 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Beaumont St. Welfare check. Check on children at residence. Handled.
Sunday, Oct. 5
12:52 a.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:59 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Juvenile child abuse. Children in back of truck in drive-thru. Unable to locate.
12:59 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Fairview Cemetery. Accident injury. Handled.
4:02 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 69 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:52 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:36 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 84 ST. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:18 p.m. – 121100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Theft report. Female unable to find her car at business. Handled.
2:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 ST. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Two people stealing from business. Report info taken.
2:53 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. ULTA Beauty. Shoplifting report. Man stolen items from business. Handled.
3:07 p.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
3:30 p.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Weapon armed subject. Man pulled a gun on his daughter at residence. Report info taken.
8:19 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Disturbance fight in progress. Two males fighting at the park. Handled.
9:00 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 123 St. N. Welfare check. Check on two small children at residence. Handled.
9:06 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
10:01 p.m. – 6800 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
10:04 p.m. – 6800 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident injury. No haul.
10:51 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Animal control. Male bit by roommate’s dog. Information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!