Owasso police incidents (10/16-10/18)

Friday, Oct. 16
5:50 a.m. – 11400 bl. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle stopped in middle of road. Unable to locate.
10:35 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 113 St. N. Welfare check. Check on homeowner who has not been seen and left dogs alone. Handled.
12:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man waving gun in vehicle. Unable to locate.
2:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Male reporting bank fraud. Report info taken.
3:06 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
3:46 p.m. – 600 blk. E. 3 Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
4:39 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man passed out in truck at stop light. Handled.
7:06 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:13 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 95 E. Pl. Assault report. Female assaulted at neighbor’s residence. Report info taken.
9:20 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Check on suspicious person. Male intoxicated at business. Arrest.
10:49 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Weapon shots fired. Person shooting in area. Unable to locate.
Saturday, Oct. 17
2:06 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. People opening car doors at dealership. Handled.
2:24 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 139 E. Ct. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Handled.
5:18 a.m. – 10600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. Transport.
5:25 a.m. – 10600 blk. Hwy 75. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for OHP. Handled.
6:04 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around with flashlight in yard. Unable to locate.
7:21 a.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Other agency referral.
11:13 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Birch St. Harass phone. Female harassed over phone. Handled.
1:10 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassment through text messages. Report info taken.
3:13 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Theft report. Truck broken into last night at residence. Report info taken.
3:55 p.m. – 11400 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:45 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Cancel.
6:28 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:57 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
8:14 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Man cutting fence at yard. Handled.
11:58 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Theft in progress. Beer stolen from business. Information.
Sunday, Oct. 18
1:50 a.m. – 14600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Person ringing doorbell. Unable to locate.
2:10 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Female yelling at apartment. Unable to locate.
3:30 a.m. – 17700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for RCSO. Unable to locate.
6:52 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Male and female yelling in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
10:12 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Ash St. Male sleeping between houses. Handled.
10:50 a.m. – 6200 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Fire smoke check. Handled.
12:01 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Olive Garden. Accident injury. Report info taken.
12:43 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. SMOKE. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
4:47 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
6:12 p.m. – 9000 bk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
6:19 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JC Penney. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting at business. Handled.
6:50 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red Camaro attempted to shoplift from business and left the area. Unable to locate.
9:46 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 109 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Unknown subject breaking into residence. Cancel.
10:01 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn & Suites. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at business. Report info taken.
10:18 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:47 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn & Suites. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling at business. Handled.
