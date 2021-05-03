Owasso police detective Lelia Rau completes CSI certification from NSU

Eleven law enforcement officers were recognized Thursday for completing the Crime Scene Investigation Certification Program at the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Campus.

Detective Leila Rau with the Owasso Police Department earned NSU’s Crime Scene Investigation Certificate, which is accredited by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, and is the only one of its kind that currently exists in Oklahoma.

This hands-on program is designed for current law enforcement officers who would like to further develop their understanding, skills and expertise as it relates to crime scene investigations. The program is offered in partnership with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Broken Arrow Police Department and NSU.

“Today marks our fifth cohort class and we’ve had over 60 officers complete this training to date and are very proud of this certificate that you have completed and earned,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Deborah Landry said. “We value very much professional development and training of this nature that enhances the skills that you already have.”

The latest cohort of law enforcement officers, including Rau, completed 128 hours of intensive, blended online and in-person training to earn this certificate.