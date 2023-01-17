Owasso Police Dept. swears in two new officers, bringing total badges to 66

The Owasso Police Department added two new officers to the force this week.

Zachary Kays and Danny Shedd both took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at Owasso City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“Today is a big day for these officers knowing they have successfully passed 14 weeks of CLEET and close to the same through the department’s Field Training Program,” Owasso police Chief Dan Yancey said.

During CLEET, Kays and Shedd learned about traffic stops, work accidents, state law, the Fourth Amendment, defensive tactics, firearms and other disciplines. Their FTO training also taught geography of the city, use of force and the application of Tasers, shotguns, rifles and mace.

“Being a police officer today is one of the most dangerous and taxing jobs, but can also be one of the most rewarding.” Yancey said. “Therefore, we certainly consider ourselves extremely lucky to have these two officers on our team.”

Kays was born in Tulsa and grew up in Claremore. He graduated from Rogers State University with a bachelor’s degree in justice administration in 2021. He also participated in the Boy Scouts for nine years where he received the rank of Eagle.

His mother, Jan, and fiancée, Elena Sanchez, pinned on his badge during Tuesday’s ceremony.

“It’s just another opportunity to be able to serve,” Sanchez said. “It’s what I’m designed to do. I think we’re all designed to serve in some sort, so this is just the way that I feel like I’m called to be serving.”

Shedd was born and raised in West Texas. He graduated with honors from Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, magna cum laude, and remained on the dean’s list. He is currently a graduate student at Liberty and is expected to earn his master’s degree in exercise science in 2023.

Shedd served 12 years on active duty in the Army as an infantryman. He served in every position, from automatic rifleman to a ranger platoon sergeant. He served several years in combat, spent most of his time in an airborne unit and was serving as an Army Rangers instructor when he was honorably discharged.

After separating from the Army, Shedd spent more time in the Middle East consulting for the Department of Defense and Department of State training foreign nationals and performing high-threat protection services for diplomats in Afghanistan.

His wife of 19 years, Jacinda, pinned on his badge. Together, they have three children, Aubrey, Annabelle and Logan.

“It’s a blessing,” Shedd said. “It’s my dream to always be a police officer, just excited to be a part of it. I think it’s important for me to serve because it’s a calling for me. This opportunity came up, and here I am.”

The last Owasso officers to be sworn in were Zachary Moore and Justin Jacoby in July 2022. Owasso PD’s total number of officers currently stands at 66 with the addition of Kays and Shedd.