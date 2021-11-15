Owasso Police Dept. faces challenges amid nationwide vehicle, equipment shortage

The Owasso Police Department has recently faced various challenges due to the nationwide shortage of vehicle parts and other equipment.
A widespread decline in computer chips, for example, has prevented community law enforcement agencies across the country from adding new and upgraded patrol units to their fleets, and OPD is no exception.
The department, serving Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring suburb of nearly 40,000 residents, is currently utilizing multiple 2008-2010 marked vehicles to carry out its daily routes — a unique problem that Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff said has affected operations.
“The nationwide vehicle shortage has definitely impacted our ability to maintain the OPD vehicle fleet, at least logistically,” Woodruff said. “These (older) vehicles would normally be assigned to the pool as backup vehicles, but the unavailability of new vehicles has made it necessary to keep (the older models) in daily service. Currently, we have no pool vehicles available because they have been assigned to officers.”
Woodruff said older vehicles are typically issued to least experienced officers while in training, then delivered to the pool after exceeding their typical lifespan of around seven years, or 100,000 miles, and eventually decommissioned when they are no longer serviceable or safe.
OPD currently has 66 sworn officer positions and 71 vehicles assigned to its vehicle fleet, along with seven unmarked detective cars, three unmarked administrative cars and specialty vehicles for SWAT and prisoner transports. Between patrol shifts and school resource officers, the department has 54 positions that require the use of marked, pursuit-rated vehicles.
OPD ordered eight new pursuit-rated vehicles in April for the 2021 fiscal year, but they have yet to arrive, and the department still hasn’t received a confirmed arrival date from the factory, Woodruff said. In July, the department was authorized for an additional 10 new vehicles under the FY2022 budget, but was met with a continued lapse in supply.
“We’re seeing that the vehicle shortage shows no signs of letting up anytime soon,” Woodruff said, “especially with the announcement (in October) that Chevrolet has already sold all the 2022 pursuit-rated SUVs that they intend to produce next year.”
Despite these ongoing issues, Woodruff added that OPD is continuing to operate its fleet effectively to keep the community safe, but still faces challenges with the ongoing shortages.
“We have managed to keep every officer on the street in a safe and reliable car so far, but it’s required a lot of creativity and resourcefulness on the part of our staff to make that happen,” he said. “The focus has obviously been on keeping marked patrol cars in service to make sure that we are able to respond to emergency calls for service by our customers.”
Owasso City Council at the beginning of November gave OPD the greenlight to purchase five available 2021 Ford Explorers from a local dealership with the Capital Improvement Fund, outside the department’s fiscal procurement, to compensate for the loss.