Owasso Police Dept. faces challenges amid nationwide vehicle, equipment shortage

OPD ordered eight new pursuit-rated vehicles in April for the 2021 fiscal year, but they have yet to arrive, and the department still hasn’t received a confirmed arrival date from the factory, Woodruff said. In July, the department was authorized for an additional 10 new vehicles under the FY2022 budget, but was met with a continued lapse in supply.

“We’re seeing that the vehicle shortage shows no signs of letting up anytime soon,” Woodruff said, “especially with the announcement (in October) that Chevrolet has already sold all the 2022 pursuit-rated SUVs that they intend to produce next year.”

Despite these ongoing issues, Woodruff added that OPD is continuing to operate its fleet effectively to keep the community safe, but still faces challenges with the ongoing shortages.

“We have managed to keep every officer on the street in a safe and reliable car so far, but it’s required a lot of creativity and resourcefulness on the part of our staff to make that happen,” he said. “The focus has obviously been on keeping marked patrol cars in service to make sure that we are able to respond to emergency calls for service by our customers.”

Owasso City Council at the beginning of November gave OPD the greenlight to purchase five available 2021 Ford Explorers from a local dealership with the Capital Improvement Fund, outside the department’s fiscal procurement, to compensate for the loss.

