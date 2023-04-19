The Owasso Police Department has changed its minimum education requirements to hire new officers.

The department’s recruitment standards originally required candidates to apply with 60 college credit hours, but a new internal policy change now allows them to enter the force with a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Deputy police Chief Jason Woodruff said the updated policy went into effect to help give qualified individuals who have more experience over education an opportunity to apply.

“We may have someone out there that did five years in the military but only has 25 college credit hours,” Woodruff said. “Now they can at least submit an application and … there may be some combination of experience and education that previously wouldn’t have allowed them to apply.”

The department, which stands at 63 badges, is hiring for three vacant positions that will need to be filled by the beginning of June to prepare for its October academy.

Woodruff said he hopes the policy change will help curtail low candidate turnouts that the department has experienced in recent years.

“We’re not getting the applicants we did five years ago,” he said. “Typically in the past, if we advertised for an opening, we might have 70 to 100 people show up to test. The last time, we had seven, so it’s been like that for the last year or two.”

Although the department is altering its education requirements, it is not lowering its hiring standards, Woodruff said.

Applicants will continue to be measured by their skill sets and mental and physical aptitude for the job, along with their overall character and readiness to uphold the core values of the force. This includes a thorough background check, an interview process, a physical and written test, a polygraph exam and a psychological test.

“We’re still going to place a lot of emphasis on hiring people that have college degrees,” Woodruff said. “We’re not going to hire someone that isn’t qualified to do this job; we’re just trying to broaden the applicant pool.”

He said the department offers a tuition reimbursement program for officers with partial college credits to utilize in order to reach 60 hours, if they choose.