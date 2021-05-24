Owasso Police Department swears in 2 new officers, bringing total badges to 66

The Owasso Police Department swore in two new officers this week.

Carter Jonagan and Christopher Blunt both took the oath of office at Owasso City Hall Monday afternoon.

“We welcome them to the OPD family, and I have no doubt Carter and Chris will make valuable additions to the Owasso Police Department,” said Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff, who inducted the new recruits.

Jonagan and Blunt round out Owasso PD’s recent addition of nine new officers, made possible thanks in part to a $750,000 endowment through the Department of Justice’s 2020 Hiring Grant Program.

DOJ last year funneled $400 million through its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, to help local law enforcement agencies increase the number of patrols throughout their communities.

Owasso PD’s total number of officers now stands at 66.

Carter Jonagan

Jonagan was born in Tulsa, where she attended and graduated from Jenks High School in 2015, and then Tulsa Community College in 2017. She then moved with her husband, Marcus, to Clarksville, Tennessee, while he was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.