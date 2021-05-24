Owasso Police Department swears in 2 new officers, bringing total badges to 66

The Owasso Police Department swore in two new officers this week.
Carter Jonagan and Christopher Blunt both took the oath of office at Owasso City Hall Monday afternoon.
“We welcome them to the OPD family, and I have no doubt Carter and Chris will make valuable additions to the Owasso Police Department,” said Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff, who inducted the new recruits.
Jonagan and Blunt round out Owasso PD’s recent addition of nine new officers, made possible thanks in part to a $750,000 endowment through the Department of Justice’s 2020 Hiring Grant Program.
DOJ last year funneled $400 million through its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, to help local law enforcement agencies increase the number of patrols throughout their communities.
Owasso PD’s total number of officers now stands at 66.
Carter Jonagan
Jonagan was born in Tulsa, where she attended and graduated from Jenks High School in 2015, and then Tulsa Community College in 2017. She then moved with her husband, Marcus, to Clarksville, Tennessee, while he was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.
Jonagan began her career in law enforcement with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office from 2018 to 2020. Her biggest influence to join the force was her father, Mark, who served with the Tulsa Police Department for 34 years.
“It means carrying on a family legacy and defining my own path,” Jonagan said of her oath to Owasso PD. “It feels good. It’s an overwhelmingly happy feeling to be part of such a supportive community.”
Christopher Blunt
Blunt was born in Kansas City, Missouri, but grew up in Oologah. He graduated from Oologah High School in 2012, and then from Northeastern State University with a bachelor’s degree in homeland security in 2019.
Blunt said he wanted to be a part of Owasso PD because as the city continues to grow, he can grow with it as well.
He and his wife, Vanessa, have two children, Sabrina and Xzavier.
“This means a lot,” Blunt said of the swearing-in ceremony. “It’s a big milestone in my life just because it’s always something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid, and to finally accomplish that, words can’t explain it.”