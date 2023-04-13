The Owasso Police Department grieved the loss of K-9 Officer “Helo” during a memorial service Thursday morning.

Helo, a Dutch Shepherd, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 2 from an unknown medical condition during a training exercise in mid-March.

He joined the force at 13 months old in December 2021 and served alongside his devoted handler, Officer Chris Harmon, on patrols in the field over the next year.

“He was full of energy, but he was a loving dog,” Harmon said. “Even though he was young, he still made an impact on this whole department.”

Harmon was presented with Helo’s ashes and collar, along with a folded flag in the K-9’s honor, during Thursday’s ceremony.

His family, in addition to Owasso Police Chief Daniel Yancey, attended the service and extended their condolences.

“People underestimate the contribution the K-9s provide to our line of work. There’s a huge bond with family, and, of course, the handler,” Yancey said. “I think this (the memorial service) provides some type of comfort to the family.

“We as members of the Owasso Police Department should bring some level of uniformity in honoring these trusted companions when they finally end their vigilant watch over our lives and freedoms.”

Harmon said he was thankful to see several of his fellow officers attend Thursday’s service.

“They’re taking time out of their day to show support for what he (Helo) was when he was working the streets, and the asset that he was,” he said.

Owasso PD plans to replace Helo, who was among three other dogs — Mo, Gideon and Thor (originally named Deuce) — that make up Owasso’s K-9 police force. Mo is set to retire in June. Two other pups, Fahren and Phirefly, are stationed at the fire department.