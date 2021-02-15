Owasso police Chief Scott Chambless announces retirement; former Chief Dan Yancey to fill role

The City of Owasso announced Monday that Owasso Chief of Police Scott Chambless plans to retire this summer.

Chambless will step down from his leading role at the Owasso Police Department after nearly three decades of public service in law enforcement.

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr in a news release expressed his gratitude for Chambless’ 17-year tenure at OPD, first as deputy chief, and the last eight years as chief of police.

“The Owasso Police Department has made some great strides under the leadership of Chief Chambless,” Lehr said. “Crime rates in Owasso have been historically low and OPD equipment, resources, and training are at an all-time high. Officer safety and working conditions are possibly the best they have ever been. We wish Chief Chambless the very best in his future endeavors.”

Dan Yancey has accepted the role to fill Chambless’ position. Yancey is a longtime law enforcement professional who served as chief of police for Owasso from 2002 until 2013 before accepting the position of city manager in Skiatook.