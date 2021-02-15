Owasso police Chief Scott Chambless announces retirement; former Chief Dan Yancey to fill role

The City of Owasso announced Monday that Owasso Chief of Police Scott Chambless plans to retire this summer.
Chambless will step down from his leading role at the Owasso Police Department after nearly three decades of public service in law enforcement.
Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr in a news release expressed his gratitude for Chambless’ 17-year tenure at OPD, first as deputy chief, and the last eight years as chief of police.
“The Owasso Police Department has made some great strides under the leadership of Chief Chambless,” Lehr said. “Crime rates in Owasso have been historically low and OPD equipment, resources, and training are at an all-time high. Officer safety and working conditions are possibly the best they have ever been. We wish Chief Chambless the very best in his future endeavors.”
Dan Yancey has accepted the role to fill Chambless’ position. Yancey is a longtime law enforcement professional who served as chief of police for Owasso from 2002 until 2013 before accepting the position of city manager in Skiatook.
“We are fortunate to welcome Chief Yancey back to Owasso,” Lehr said. “His leadership experience both here and in Skiatook will be invaluable as he resumes his passion for law enforcement by serving as Owasso’s new and returning Chief of Police.
“The Owasso Police Department has some of the very best men and women in law enforcement who will undoubtedly provide great leadership well into the future and our primary consideration for selecting a new chief has been the best interests of the women and men who protect and serve the citizens of Owasso and its many visitors and guests.”
Yancey will begin his duties in June to allow time for a transition of leadership. When asked to provide a comment, Chambless said he is reserving any statements until closer to his retirement date.