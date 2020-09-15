Owasso police arrests (Monday, Sept. 14)

7:20 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 5 Ave. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.

7:20 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident injury. Report info taken.

7:20 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Fire automobile. Handled.

7:31 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Vandal report. Damage of business property overnight. Report info taken.

9:41 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Armstrong. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.

9:53 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Two males going through the trash. Unable to locate.

10:29 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Traffic reckless. Female drinking and driving down the roadway. Handled.

10:43 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at hotel. Report info taken.

11:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Handled.

11:53 a.m. – 6800 blk. N. Wilderness Tr. Check on suspicious vehicle. White SUV driving slowly through neighborhood. Other agency referral.

1:36 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn. Welfare check. Check female at business. Report info taken.

2:04 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping in the grass next to roadway. Handled.

2:13 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Office. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.

2:16 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 22 St. Juvenile child abuse. Male child walking street with no shoes. Handled.