 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso police arrests (Monday, Sept. 14)

Owasso police arrests (Monday, Sept. 14)

Only $5 for 5 months
Incidents

 Owasso Reporter file photo

 Shawn Hein

7:20 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 5 Ave. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.

7:20 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident injury. Report info taken.

7:20 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Fire automobile. Handled.

7:31 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Vandal report. Damage of business property overnight. Report info taken.

9:41 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Armstrong. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.

9:53 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Two males going through the trash. Unable to locate.

10:29 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Traffic reckless. Female drinking and driving down the roadway. Handled.

10:43 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at hotel. Report info taken.

11:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Handled.

11:53 a.m. – 6800 blk. N. Wilderness Tr. Check on suspicious vehicle. White SUV driving slowly through neighborhood. Other agency referral.

1:36 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn. Welfare check. Check female at business. Report info taken.

2:04 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping in the grass next to roadway. Handled.

2:13 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Office. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.

2:16 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 22 St. Juvenile child abuse. Male child walking street with no shoes. Handled.

2:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male stealing from business. Report info taken.

3:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.

7:11 p.m. – 17700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.

8:23 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Trespass in progress. White male at business he has been trespassed from. Handled.

8:51 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 82 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

9:14 p.m. – 300 bk. N. Carlsbad St. Mutual aid police. Assist RCSO locating subject. Handled.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News