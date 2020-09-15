Owasso police arrests (Monday, Sept. 14)

7:20 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 5 Ave. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:20 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:20 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Fire automobile. Handled.
7:31 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Vandal report. Damage of business property overnight. Report info taken.
9:41 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Armstrong. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
9:53 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Two males going through the trash. Unable to locate.
10:29 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Traffic reckless. Female drinking and driving down the roadway. Handled.
10:43 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at hotel. Report info taken.
11:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Handled.
11:53 a.m. – 6800 blk. N. Wilderness Tr. Check on suspicious vehicle. White SUV driving slowly through neighborhood. Other agency referral.
1:36 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn. Welfare check. Check female at business. Report info taken.
2:04 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping in the grass next to roadway. Handled.
2:13 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Office. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
2:16 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 22 St. Juvenile child abuse. Male child walking street with no shoes. Handled.
2:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
7:11 p.m. – 17700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:23 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Trespass in progress. White male at business he has been trespassed from. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 82 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:14 p.m. – 300 bk. N. Carlsbad St. Mutual aid police. Assist RCSO locating subject. Handled.
