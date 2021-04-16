Owasso police arrest juvenile in alleged attempted carjacking following injury accident

A 17-year-old boy from Tulsa was arrested in Owasso Friday evening following an alleged attempted carjacking, police say.

Around 6 p.m., Owasso police responded to an injury crash near the intersection of 126th Street North and 129th East Avenue, according to the accident report.

It states that upon arriving on scene, officers learned that a small Volkswagen was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Volkswagen then exited the car and approached an unrelated SUV, occupied by a couple that had stopped due to the collision, and allegedly attempted to carjack the vehicle but without success, the report shows.

The suspect then fled on foot toward a nearby home just as an Oklahoma state trooper was driving through the area. The officer observed the situation and attempted to take the combative juvenile into custody, when Owasso and Collinsville units arrived to help subdue and arrest him, according to the report.

The victim involved in the original collision was transported to an area hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, and the carjacking victims were questioned by police and released uninjured.

Officers described the suspected carjacker as being under the influence of stimulants or intoxicants. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and will later be moved to the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center under charges of DUI, leaving the scene of an injury collision, attempted robbery by force or fear (carjacking), resisting arrest and related traffic offenses.