Owasso pivots four more school sites to distance learning due to staff shortages

The Owasso High School, Ram Academy, Owasso 8th Grade Center and Owasso 7th Grade Center will pivot to distance learning on Friday, Jan. 14, due to staff shortages.
District officials in a letter to parents Thursday said 207 staff members were unable to work due to a rise in COVID cases and general illness.
“Staff and student absences have remained high in our district and have increased daily,” the letter states. “Only three sites have fewer than 20% of its staff out, and we are already aware of additional staff absences due to illness on Friday.”
The announcement came just a few days after school officials gave the nod to transition Hodson Elementary solely to virtual instruction through the end of the week.
Students will log into Google Classroom and follow their normal schedule, receiving virtual instruction from their OPS teacher. If students have questions or issues with logging into Google Classroom, they or their parents can reach out to their teacher or school site.
The Owasso Child Nutrition team will set up a drive-thru to pick up meals at Owasso High School (East and West campuses), as well as the 8th Grade Center and 7th Grade Center. Meals will be available from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Student activities will continue as scheduled. A coach or sponsor will communicate with students should any changes become necessary. Additionally, for OHS students, Tulsa Tech and concurrent buses will continue to run as normal for Friday.
The district will continue to assess staffing throughout the long weekend and communicate decisions regarding the week of Jan. 19-21 as soon as possible. There is no school on Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Tuesday, Jan. 18, for a virtual district-wide teacher professional development.