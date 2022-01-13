Owasso pivots four more school sites to distance learning due to staff shortages

The Owasso High School, Ram Academy, Owasso 8th Grade Center and Owasso 7th Grade Center will pivot to distance learning on Friday, Jan. 14, due to staff shortages.

District officials in a letter to parents Thursday said 207 staff members were unable to work due to a rise in COVID cases and general illness.

“Staff and student absences have remained high in our district and have increased daily,” the letter states. “Only three sites have fewer than 20% of its staff out, and we are already aware of additional staff absences due to illness on Friday.”

The announcement came just a few days after school officials gave the nod to transition Hodson Elementary solely to virtual instruction through the end of the week.