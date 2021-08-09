Owasso performing arts students hone skills, passions at Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute

This summer, several Owasso-area students joined an elite group of 262 young artists from every corner of the state as they developed their individual talents at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.

Held this year at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, students were accepted through a competitive statewide audition process to study their respective disciplines in the annual educational program, held July 10-25.

Those students from Owasso High School included: Hunter Blakestad, Presley Boschert, Daniel Fair, Eliza Fultz, Eli Hall, Rebekah Holland, Will McCoy, Maggie Wall and Reagan Yost. Grace Kopecky, an Owasso student attending Epic Charter Schools, also participated.

Students studied for six hours per day in one of eight disciplines, including acting, chorus, dance, film & video, creative writing, drawing & painting, photography and orchestra. Evening performances, faculty showcases and demonstrations also allowed students the opportunity to interact with and learn from other disciplines.

“OSAI helped me see that I’m not the only person who’s passionate about my art form,” Wall said. “Being around all the like-minded people really helped me get out of my comfort zone. I’m more confident of a person now. I’m just excited to build relationships with people.”