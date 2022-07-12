Owasso PD swears in two new officers: ‘We’re glad to have them on board’

The Owasso Police Department added two new officers to the force this week.
Zachary Moore and Justin Jacoby both took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at Owasso City Hall on Tuesday.
“We expect that they’ll have a great career with Owasso,” Chief Dan Yancey said during the presentation. “We’re glad to have them on board.”
Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett added, “To be able to find individuals who have that commitment, that dedication to law enforcement, and to find those of the caliber that we want to bring on board as part of our family, means a lot.”
Owasso PD’s total number of officers currently stands at 66 with the addition of Moore and Jacoby.
Moore, badge No. 1112, was born and raised in Bastrop, Louisiana, and moved to Owasso to attend high school. He joined the Marine Corps as an infantryman and was later honorably discharged to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
His law enforcement career led him to the Bartlesville Police Department in 2015 where he served until transitioning to Owasso’s force this year.
He and his wife, Ashleigh, have a 2-year-old son, Walker (Texas Ranger), and a 6-year-old daughter, Jayden. Ashleigh pinned the new badge on her husband’s uniform.
Jacoby, badge No. 1113, was born in Chickasha and raised in Oologah. He graduated from Owasso High School in 2010 and played semi-pro football for the Oklahoma Gunslingers before pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
His law enforcement career led him to serve at the Inola Police Department in 2019 and the Rogers Country Sherriff’s Office in 2020 before accepting a position with OPD this year.
He and his wife, Rachel, have a 12-year-old son, Eli. Rachel pinned the new badge on her husband’s uniform.
The last Owasso officer to be sworn in was Mycheal Blunt in March.
