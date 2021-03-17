Owasso PD swears in 7 new officers, marking 10% increase to force

Seven new local police officers took the oath of office this week.
The Owasso Police Department held a special ceremony on Tuesday, March 16, to swear in its latest group of new hires.
Owasso police Chief Scott Chambless welcomed officers Caleb Reese, Chris Spradling, Claudio Tello, Clint Davis, Coby Whitaker, Danna Johnston and John Bargfeldt in front of friends and family at the Old Central Building.
Applicants are often measured by their skill sets and mental and physical aptitude for the job, but also their overall character and readiness to uphold the core values of the force, Chambless said about OPD’s hiring practice in a previous story.
“The process that we go through to hire officers is very, very rigorous,” Chambless said. “It’s exciting when we have a couple people that can make it through that — speaks well of their character and their professional capability.”
Owasso PD’s most recent influx of officers was made possible thanks in part to a $750,000 endowment through the Department of Justice’s 2020 Hiring Grant Program. DOJ funneled $400 million through its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, to help local law enforcement agencies increase the number of patrols throughout their communities.
Four of the officers from Monday’s ceremony were hired under the COPS Hiring Grant, and three were hired normally earlier in the year. The last two officers under the COPS program are still in the CLEET Academy and will be sworn in at a later date.
Owasso PD has hired 14 officers in last four years. The latest addition of new officers brings the department’s total number to 66 — marking a 10% increase to the force at one time.