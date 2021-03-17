Owasso PD swears in 7 new officers, marking 10% increase to force

Seven new local police officers took the oath of office this week.

The Owasso Police Department held a special ceremony on Tuesday, March 16, to swear in its latest group of new hires.

Owasso police Chief Scott Chambless welcomed officers Caleb Reese, Chris Spradling, Claudio Tello, Clint Davis, Coby Whitaker, Danna Johnston and John Bargfeldt in front of friends and family at the Old Central Building.

Applicants are often measured by their skill sets and mental and physical aptitude for the job, but also their overall character and readiness to uphold the core values of the force, Chambless said about OPD’s hiring practice in a previous story.

“The process that we go through to hire officers is very, very rigorous,” Chambless said. “It’s exciting when we have a couple people that can make it through that — speaks well of their character and their professional capability.”