Owasso PD sees steady rate of vehicle burglaries during holiday season

The Owasso Police Department saw a steady rate of vehicle burglaries during the month of December.

OPD logged 20 reported break-ins from the beginning of November leading up to the Christmas holiday, reflecting just two fewer incidents compared to the same time in 2018 and 2019.

“Looks like we’re pretty consistent with past years, no spikes,” Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff said.

December’s burglaries occurred in various residential areas across the community, in addition to the Owasso Family YMCA and Funtastic Island parking lots. Several items were stolen from both locked and unlocked vehicles, including tools and personal items like wallets and purses as well as a handgun.

OPD’s report comes in the wake of a string of vehicle burglaries being investigated by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office that occurred near Stone Canyon on Christmas Eve.

Owasso police are encouraging residents to remove valuable items from their vehicles and lock their car doors, especially at night during the holidays.

Citizens can report any leads or suspicious activity to OPD’s tip line at 918-272-COPS.

