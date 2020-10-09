Owasso PD retires K-9 officer Shadow, welcomes newbie Snoop to the force

The Owasso Police Department bid farewell to a beloved K-9 officer this month.

Shadow retired from the force at 8 years old on Oct. 1, leaving the department after six years of dedicated service alongside his handler, officer Adam Harmon.

“I got to work with my best friend, and play with my dog all day long,” Harmon said.

Their bond went beyond mere leisurely activities, however. The duel-purpose German shepherd assisted Harmon in routine narcotics detections and building searches, but also more dangerous runs like suspect tracking and apprehensions — efforts that Harmon said are nothing short of heroic.

“I wholeheartedly believe that Shadow has saved my life more than one time just based off of his presence,” Harmon said. “I have the absolute, upmost respect for these animals and the roles that they play within our profession.”

Shadow, who joined Owasso PD in 2014, is now enjoying his time off duty, taking in his handler’s attention, much of which comes in the form of hardy hugs and roughhousing.

“He’s pretty content with hanging out at home,” Harmon said. “He’s my baby now, he’s my lap dog, he gets to hang out on the couch and sleep in the house with me now.”