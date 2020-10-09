Owasso PD retires K-9 officer Shadow, welcomes newbie Snoop to the force

The Owasso Police Department bid farewell to a beloved K-9 officer this month.
Shadow retired from the force at 8 years old on Oct. 1, leaving the department after six years of dedicated service alongside his handler, officer Adam Harmon.
“I got to work with my best friend, and play with my dog all day long,” Harmon said.
Their bond went beyond mere leisurely activities, however. The duel-purpose German shepherd assisted Harmon in routine narcotics detections and building searches, but also more dangerous runs like suspect tracking and apprehensions — efforts that Harmon said are nothing short of heroic.
“I wholeheartedly believe that Shadow has saved my life more than one time just based off of his presence,” Harmon said. “I have the absolute, upmost respect for these animals and the roles that they play within our profession.”
Shadow, who joined Owasso PD in 2014, is now enjoying his time off duty, taking in his handler’s attention, much of which comes in the form of hardy hugs and roughhousing.
“He’s pretty content with hanging out at home,” Harmon said. “He’s my baby now, he’s my lap dog, he gets to hang out on the couch and sleep in the house with me now.”
While Shadow enjoys the fruits of his labor in retirement, Harmon is also training up another German shepherd K-unit, Snoop, to fill the position.
Snoop joins Owasso PD at just over a year old, and is spending eight hours a day, five days a week learning the tools of the trade before deploying into the field full time.
“I’m excited for the challenge of training this new dog from his infancy and the very beginning of his working life … and obviously the opportunity to bond with my new partner,” Harmon said.
The funds to purchase Snoop came from a $10,000 donation provided by the Friends of Owasso Police, a small group of volunteers who raise money to purchase needed supplies and equipment for local officers.
Four dogs — Snoop, Mo, Gideon and Thor (originally named Deuce) — make up Owasso’s K-9 police force, and one other, Phirefly, works for search and rescue at the fire department. Constantly on call, these animals are subjected to potentially exhausting or dangerous situations in the line of duty.
Taking part in intensive training, running long distances and even sitting in a car for extensive periods of time are all part of the dogs’ everyday routine. As such, proper care and attention is given to their wellbeing.
Harmon said he’s looking forward to introducing Snoop to the team after a prolonged period spent on the training grounds.
“Hopefully we can come back and make the City of Owasso proud,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!