Owasso PD receives over $50,000 in emergency funding for PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Owasso Police Department has received a $50,000 grant from the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council.
The endowment comes as part of the DAC’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which was established to distribute emergency federal funding to local, state and tribal agencies in Oklahoma amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owasso PD applied for the grant in July and received approval from the DAC in August. Owasso City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15, gave the green light for the department to accept the funds.
The grant will help the department stock up on surgical masks, gloves, filtered protective masks and Tyvek suits, which Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff said are in high demand on site and in the field.
“Responding to the coronavirus pandemic has presented some very unique challenges to everyone,” Woodruff said, “including local law enforcement agencies struggling to meet the needs of the public in this ever-changing environment.
“The grant funds will be used to purchase a variety of personal protective equipment that the officers will use in the field on a daily basis, which will allow us to continue our response while doing everything we can to keep our officers safe while doing so.”
Owasso PD did curtail enforcement efforts in April and May to ensure the safety of the officers and the citizens they serve, but returned to full staffing and routine protocols on the heels of the state’s phased reopening process.
The DAC’s award to Owasso PD comes just a month after the State of Oklahoma distributed over $2.5 million to the City of Owasso as part of its $250 million CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds Program.
Woodruff and his crew also received a $750,000 grant from Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, in July to hire six additional officers to the force. The funds helped increase the number of patrols throughout Owasso.
