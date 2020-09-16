Owasso PD receives over $50,000 in emergency funding for PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Owasso Police Department has received a $50,000 grant from the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council.

The endowment comes as part of the DAC’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which was established to distribute emergency federal funding to local, state and tribal agencies in Oklahoma amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owasso PD applied for the grant in July and received approval from the DAC in August. Owasso City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15, gave the green light for the department to accept the funds.

The grant will help the department stock up on surgical masks, gloves, filtered protective masks and Tyvek suits, which Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff said are in high demand on site and in the field.

“Responding to the coronavirus pandemic has presented some very unique challenges to everyone,” Woodruff said, “including local law enforcement agencies struggling to meet the needs of the public in this ever-changing environment.

“The grant funds will be used to purchase a variety of personal protective equipment that the officers will use in the field on a daily basis, which will allow us to continue our response while doing everything we can to keep our officers safe while doing so.”