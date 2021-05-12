Owasso PD receives nearly $40,000 in emergency funding to purchase biological masks

The Owasso Police Department will see an influx of advanced personal protective equipment on the heels of a year-long pandemic.

Owasso City Council earlier this month approved nearly $40,000 in emergency funding for the purchase of 76 new state-of-the-art safety masks to be distributed to Owasso PD.

The new masks, which total over $520 each, are Avon C50 First Responder Kit MED protective coverings that officers can use when confronted with high-risk situations in the field. Each mask can be equipped with chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear replaceable canisters.

“This would be more for a place where you’re going to be in a sustained environment where there’s risk of infection, or, say, a property clerk is working with items that just came out of a place where there’s potential exposure,” Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff told Council.

The endowment comes as part of a $50,000 grant from the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which the organization approved for Owasso PD in August.

The full grant also helped the department stock up on surgical masks, gloves and Tyvek suits, which Woodruff said were in high demand for officers on site and in the field at the time.

Woodruff and his crew also received a $750,000 grant from Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, in July to hire six additional officers to the force. The funds helped increase the number of patrols throughout Owasso.

