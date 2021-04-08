Owasso PD receives nearly $222,000 to add 8 new patrol vehicles to its fleet

The Owasso Police Department has purchased eight new patrol vehicles to add to its fleet.

Owasso City Council on Tuesday, April 5, approved the measure for the department to receive two new Dodge Durangos and six new Dodge Chargers, totaling nearly $222,000.

The addition of the vehicles comes a few weeks after Owasso PD swore in seven new officers, marking a 10% increase to the local force, and will accommodate its recent expansion of personnel.

“We are in the process of procuring all their equipment needed for them to hit the streets on patrol,” said Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff, “and part of that is purchasing patrol cars to add to our police fleet.”

The Chargers will be issued to tenured officers, and their current cars will be issued to the new recruits. The Durangos will replace two other patrol vehicles that were damaged in prior collisions.