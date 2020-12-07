Owasso PD moves forward with plans to install new tower, targeting system at firing range

The Owasso Police Department is moving forward with plans to make improvements to its firing range going into the new year.

Last week, OPD accepted bids for a new target system to be installed on the 19-acre property, located in south Owasso behind the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The $60,000 project with ATS targets of Waconia, Minnesota, will allow the department to retrofit its 20 handgun lanes, extending up to 50 yards, with several automated moving targets for officers to use in live-fire training exercises.

These mock silhouettes shift along a track in different directions to provide local law enforcement with real-life scenarios that more accurately simulate various uses of force on a moving target.

“An officer may go his or her entire career without discharging their firearm in the line of duty, but it’s vital that (they) are prepared to do so should the need arise,” Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff said. “The best way to plan for such events is through frequent and realistic training.

“The improvements being made to the OPD firearms range elevate our instructors’ ability to ensure that all the officers are receiving training that is in line with that goal.”