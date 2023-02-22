Owasso police Sgt. Ken Yount and Lt. Randy Brock will soon trade in their long hours on the force for some time of needed rest and relaxation.

The two officers recently announced their retirement from the department, and celebrated their departure with a special ceremony at Owasso City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“Our hats go off to Randy Brock and Kenny Yount for their years of public service,” Chief Dan Yancey said. “Both … were able to save lives and help everyday ordinary citizens celebrate their own lives.”

Yount and Brock have devoted more than six decades of collective experience to serving in local law enforcement, and share numerous accolades and achievements for their ongoing efforts.

Ken Yount (Badge No. 912)

Yount, who started at Owasso PD in December 1984, will retire from the department as administrative sergeant.

He has supervised specialty units such as school resource officers and field training staff, along with the K-9 Corps, Army Reserves and National Honor Guard, among others.

Yount was a member of Owasso PD’s first tactical team before serving on its warrant service squad. He also worked as the coordinator for Owasso PD’s Hang Unit and Tulsa Metro’s Gang Unit.

He will retire as one of the most decorated officers in the history of Owasso PD, earning over 36 medals for bravery and meritorious service, including Officer of the Year in 1996, during his longstanding tenure.

“It’s been a great adventure, a great career and a great community to serve,” Yount said.

“Right now, my son has provided me with a new golf bag. I plan on going out to the Bailey Ranch Golf Course quite a bit, probably go over to Arkansas where he lives and do a little golfing with him.”

Randy Brock (Badge No. 907)

Brock started his career at Owasso PD in March 1985, He will retire as watch commander for the department’s A1 Patrol Shift, a position he has held for over 20 years.

The former field sergeant, lieutenant, watch commander, detective and K-9 handler has overseen several specialty programs, including Owasso PD’s SWAT team. He was also one of many police officers who responded to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Brock has earned over 27 medals in the line of duty for his bravery, meritorious service and other actions during his longstanding tenure.

“It’s been great,” Brock said. “I’m very honored to have been here.”

“I’m going to see some sights. Going to the Redwood Forest … I’m going to try to see some things I haven’t seen and spend more time with family. I’m excited for what the future holds.”