Owasso pastor, vice mayor holds 60th birthday concert: ‘God has been so good’

Alvin Fruga celebrated his 60th birthday in style last week.
The longtime local musician held a free concert Friday at Owasso First Assembly, where friends and family gathered to enjoy an evening of song and dance.
“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate my 60th birthday than to just share the gift that God has given me,” Fruga said at the concert.
Fruga serves as the senior pastor at The Presence in Owasso and vice mayor on Owasso City Council. He is also a talented singer and songwriter who leads worship at his home church and releases his own music.
His songs have been nominated for both Dove and Stellar Awards, and he has worked with such artists as Andre Crouch, Marvin Winans, Israel Houghton, Donnie McClurkin and Dan Dean of Phillips, Craig and Dean.
Additionally, Fruga has served on the Owasso Character Council Board of Directors, worked as a substitute teacher in Owasso Public Schools, and wrote as a columnist for the Owasso Reporter. He has also authored three books, including his latest title, Win Your Week,” available on Amazon.
“I have so much to be thankful for,” Fruga said at the concert. “I’ve been married to this beautiful woman (Sennola) for 36 years, we have four adult children … we have 10 grandkids … I’m in great health.
“Sennola … she asked me what I wanted for my birthday, and I said, ‘I don’t want anything; I’ve got everything I want.’ God has been so good.”
Photos: Owasso pastor Alvin Fruga’s 60th birthday concert
Winifred “Freddie” Dudley’s century-long journey paved with a devoted service to her country was met this week with an induction into the Centenarians of Oklahoma, along with accolades from Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and U.S. Sen. James Lankford.
Morrow Home Place, a century-old house located on the north side of town, is undergoing a variety of renovations that will transform it into a public museum showcasing the property and its antique remnants.
Nosrat Montaha, an upcoming freshman at Owasso High School, recently received nationwide acclaim for discovering a new technique to safely sterilize milk on a widespread scale for those in need and in impoverished nations.
Owasson John Viskup, president and CEO of Victory Energy in Collinsville, was recently handed American Boiler Manufacturers Association’s highest honor for serving as a major influencer in his career field.
Owasso educator Zena Lewis recently returned from a trip to Saratoga Springs, New York, where she learned new and creative ways to implement agricultural lessons in the classroom in her hometown of Owasso.
The Owasso VFW Post 7180 was recognized this week by Wreaths Across America for participating in the organization’s annual wreath-laying ceremony at Fairview Cemetery in December, raising just above $6,250.
Rotary members stopped by the Owasso bank of Wednesday to honor President Dee Sokolosky with a certificate of recognition for leading a team that continues to serve the community through various outreach efforts.
Alvin Fruga, pastor of The Presence in Owasso and vice mayor of Owasso, held a free concert at Owasso First Assembly Friday night to celebrate his 60th birthday.