Owasso pastor, vice mayor holds 60th birthday concert: ‘God has been so good’

Alvin Fruga celebrated his 60th birthday in style last week.

The longtime local musician held a free concert Friday at Owasso First Assembly, where friends and family gathered to enjoy an evening of song and dance.

“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate my 60th birthday than to just share the gift that God has given me,” Fruga said at the concert.

Fruga serves as the senior pastor at The Presence in Owasso and vice mayor on Owasso City Council. He is also a talented singer and songwriter who leads worship at his home church and releases his own music.

His songs have been nominated for both Dove and Stellar Awards, and he has worked with such artists as Andre Crouch, Marvin Winans, Israel Houghton, Donnie McClurkin and Dan Dean of Phillips, Craig and Dean.

Additionally, Fruga has served on the Owasso Character Council Board of Directors, worked as a substitute teacher in Owasso Public Schools, and wrote as a columnist for the Owasso Reporter. He has also authored three books, including his latest title, Win Your Week,” available on Amazon.

“I have so much to be thankful for,” Fruga said at the concert. “I’ve been married to this beautiful woman (Sennola) for 36 years, we have four adult children … we have 10 grandkids … I’m in great health.

“Sennola … she asked me what I wanted for my birthday, and I said, ‘I don’t want anything; I’ve got everything I want.’ God has been so good.”