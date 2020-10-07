Owasso pastor Alvin Fruga announces plans to run for Owasso City Council

Pastor Alvin Fruga with The Presence in Owasso announced that he plans to run for Owasso City Council.

Fruga will add his name to the ballot for the Feb. 9 election in 2021.

The local pastor of over 12 years said he made the decision to file his declaration of candidacy in response to ongoing social injustice issues and political unrest amid a worldwide pandemic.

“‘Am I doing enough as a pastor? Can I do more?’” Fruga said he asked himself before pursuing his new civic role. “I wanted to be a part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

Fruga will vie for the Council’s Ward 2 seat, currently occupied by Councilman Chris Kelley, who plans to step down from the position after serving on the panel for three terms over the last nine years.

Fruga currently serves on the board of the Owasso Character Council. He has also worked as a substitute teacher for Owasso Public Schools for four years, has been a longtime contributor for Owasso Reporter and is a member of the City’s newly established Equality Initiative.