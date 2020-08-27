Owasso parents get creative to make distance learning fun, engaging for their kids

Related: Gallery: Owasso students attend classes through distance learning
Some parents of Owasso students are making the best of distance learning.
Families are adjusting to new changes in the first week of Owasso Public Schools’ Pivot to Home program since Superintendent Amy Fichtner gave the green light on Aug. 4 to cancel in-person classes due to COVID-19 concerns.
Nearly 10,000 students across the district started the 2020-21 school year attending classes remotely, which has burdened parents with more responsibilities in juggling their day-to-day schedules.
But residents like Sommer Baker, whose 4-year-old daughter, Annalise, attends Hodson Elementary, are learning how to use the difficult transition as an opportunity to learn and grow together.
“We make Pivot to Home fun for (her),” said Baker, who gives Annalise rewards like candy for completing her work. “We tell her how exciting it is to meet her teacher and see her friends. When we do the at-home, hands-on activities, I try to make it fun so she knows she’s learning.”
For Kim McSparrin, receiving the news from OPS gave her a chance to get creative. She converted the closet under the stairwell in her home into a small classroom for her son, Cason, a second grader at Bailey Elementary.
“We decided to utilize the space under the stairs and transform it in to an area he can be proud of,” McSparrin said. “The picture hanging on the wall has a quote from Dr. Seuss. He started taking guitar lessons about six months ago, so we also hung his guitar in the office.”
Cason’s closet is a space to call his own, his mom said, complete with his personal belongings and a daily message board for him to reference his assignments and other school-related information.
Liz Ryan, mother of four children, said the shift away from in-person classes has strengthened the bond between her 13-year-old daughter Skiyelee and 8-year-old son Eli. Skiyelee assists her brother with his work when she has a free moment from her studies.
“My daughter wanted to help with my youngest to do spelling … so I’m implementing a lot of assignments and she’s helping with those,” Ryan said. “From what I’ve seen, my kids haven’t really had any difficulties with their classes.”
Other parents like Connie Cubbage and Kerri Sanford said they are happy to just have their children back in classes, even it is conducted from a distance.
“While we would love to have the kids in the classroom, we understand that the school is trying to protect the kids and the school staff,” Cubbage said. “The first couple of days have gone well for our two boys, and we are glad to have them back to learning even though it’s virtual.”
Sanford added, “So far, it’s gone pretty well at our house. It’s nice for (our son), as he has baseball sixth hour, so he still gets to have that personal interaction with his peers. We appreciate everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen for the kids.”