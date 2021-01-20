Owasso officially named Purple Heart City honoring wounded, fallen veterans

Owasso honored area veterans in a special way this week.

Mayor Bill Bush made a proclamation at City Council on Tuesday to officially name Owasso a Purple Heart City.

The Purple Heart, the oldest U.S. military award, is given to members of the armed forces who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty. Those cities that adopt the commemorative title publicly proclaim their support for local veterans.

“The City of Owasso is proud to recognize Purple Heart recipients that have sacrificed and shown courage in defending our freedoms,” Bush said, “and believe it is important to show them the support they have earned.”

Mitch Reed, commander of the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, recently approached city staff to request the declaration. He — along with several other members of the military — attended Tuesday’s meeting to show their appreciation of the effort.

“I’m honored that I was able to get the VFW (Owasso) chapter up here … this is probably the second largest turnout I’ve had doing all the city’s around Tulsa,” Reed said. “Three Purple Heart veterans in this VFW chapter … and that means a great deal to us.”