Owasso officially named Purple Heart City honoring wounded, fallen veterans

Owasso honored area veterans in a special way this week.
Mayor Bill Bush made a proclamation at City Council on Tuesday to officially name Owasso a Purple Heart City.
The Purple Heart, the oldest U.S. military award, is given to members of the armed forces who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty. Those cities that adopt the commemorative title publicly proclaim their support for local veterans.
“The City of Owasso is proud to recognize Purple Heart recipients that have sacrificed and shown courage in defending our freedoms,” Bush said, “and believe it is important to show them the support they have earned.”
Mitch Reed, commander of the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, recently approached city staff to request the declaration. He — along with several other members of the military — attended Tuesday’s meeting to show their appreciation of the effort.
“I’m honored that I was able to get the VFW (Owasso) chapter up here … this is probably the second largest turnout I’ve had doing all the city’s around Tulsa,” Reed said. “Three Purple Heart veterans in this VFW chapter … and that means a great deal to us.”
Carroll Harris with the Owasso VFW stood alongside Reed during the ceremony to represent his fellow veterans, both injured and fallen.
“It’s an honor for us because we have members who have received Purple Hearts,” Harris said. “This helps bring out the … sacrifices these guys made … protecting our country for our freedoms; I think it’s a great thing.”
Reed presented Bush and the rest of the councilmembers with a commemorative plaque and two Purple Heart signs to be displayed across the community.
Owasso follows suit with Collinsville, which was named a Purple Heart City in 2017 — the eighth city in Oklahoma to adopt the title at the time. Likewise, Oklahoma became a Purple Heart State in 2019.
Owasso’s proclamation comes two months after the city hosted a traveling photographic war memorial in November honoring those individuals who have died from wounds while deployed in The War on Terror since Sept. 11, 2001.