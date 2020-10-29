Owasso officers grieve death of Tulsa FOP chairman: ‘He had just always been there, a big brother’

Owasso-area law officers are mourning the recent death of Tulsa’s police union leader.
Jerad Lindsey, chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, was reportedly infected with COVID-19, and died early Wednesday at 40 years old after suffering complications from the disease.
Lindsey started his career with the Tulsa Police Department in 2005 and worked as a patrol officer. He was also serving as Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police vice president when he passed.
During his time on the force, Lindsey mentored many individuals, even those across precinct lines, including Owasso FOP President Travis Sellers.
“I was a brand new president of the lodge, and he took me under his wing, offered to help me out with anything I needed,” said Sellers, who first met Lindsey a state FOP conference about three years ago.
It wasn’t long until both Sellers and Lindsey became close colleagues and started working together to find ways to better serve their fellow officers, and the public they protect, through the efforts of the national organization.
“It was always FOP talk,” Sellers said, “things we could do to improve our leadership, things we could improve inside the FOP, inside our lodges and inside of us; anytime we got together, that’s where our conversations went.”
As their partnership grew, so did their friendship. Sellers said he would often turn to Lindsey for a helping hand or some sage guidance — both on and off the clock — which always seemed to prove useful.
“(Jerad) just said the right things at the right time, gave me the right advice when I needed it,” Sellers said. “He had just always been there, a big brother … he’s one of my biggest mentors … helping me develop into the leader that I am in the FOP.”
Sellers last spoke to Lindsey on Friday to check in on him while quarantined, and said the conversation took an unexpected turn, reminding Sellers yet again of the Tulsa officer’s ongoing generosity — even in the face of hardship.
“As soon as he picked (the phone) up, I said, ‘Man, how you doing?’” Sellers said. “He’s like, ‘Good man, how are you doing? Anything I can help you with?’ … I was like, ‘No man, I was calling to check up on you.’
“He was a guy that genuinely cared for people, and he did everything he could to fight for officers’ rights. If you were an officer or officer’s family, you had an extra special place in his heart.”
Lindsey’s death comes on the heels of an earlier tragedy that struck Tulsa PD in late June when Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer sustained multiple gunshots during a traffic stop in east Tulsa. Zarkeshan made a full recovery, but Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the force, succumbed to his wounds the next day.
Owasso Chief of Police Scott Chambless joins Sellers, along with the rest of Owasso’s law enforcement, in showing support for their southernmost neighboring police department, particularly in the wake of Lindsey’s death.
“Our heart breaks for Tulsa PD; this is just a list of tragedies that they’ve had to endure this year, and this just adds to it,” Chambless said. “We are all thinking of them and trying to relate the best that we can.
“We’re all brothers and sisters doing this job. It’s in our backyard. We look to Tulsa as partners, and oftentimes for guidance … and we support them, they support us … It certainly is impacting the people that Jerad knew at a more personal level.”
Such is the case with Sellers, who said he wants Lindsey’s legacy to live on through his actions and those of his fellow officers going forward.
“I want to continue what he was doing, because he was truly helping the police officers in the state of Oklahoma,” Sellers said. “So … all the time that he’s spent with me over the last almost three years now, I can get to work even harder than I ever have and continue on.”
