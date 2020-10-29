Owasso officers grieve death of Tulsa FOP chairman: ‘He had just always been there, a big brother’

As their partnership grew, so did their friendship. Sellers said he would often turn to Lindsey for a helping hand or some sage guidance — both on and off the clock — which always seemed to prove useful.

“(Jerad) just said the right things at the right time, gave me the right advice when I needed it,” Sellers said. “He had just always been there, a big brother … he’s one of my biggest mentors … helping me develop into the leader that I am in the FOP.”

Sellers last spoke to Lindsey on Friday to check in on him while quarantined, and said the conversation took an unexpected turn, reminding Sellers yet again of the Tulsa officer’s ongoing generosity — even in the face of hardship.

“As soon as he picked (the phone) up, I said, ‘Man, how you doing?’” Sellers said. “He’s like, ‘Good man, how are you doing? Anything I can help you with?’ … I was like, ‘No man, I was calling to check up on you.’

“He was a guy that genuinely cared for people, and he did everything he could to fight for officers’ rights. If you were an officer or officer’s family, you had an extra special place in his heart.”