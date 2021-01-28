Owasso nursing major Marlene Ramkaran receives Rogers State University scholarship

The P.E.O. Chapter BM of Claremore has awarded $1,000 scholarships to two Rogers State University students.
Marlene Ramkaran, a senior from Owasso, and Josie Switala, a junior from Claremore, received the awards. Both students are majoring in nursing.
“P.E.O. Chapter BM continues to be a loyal supporter of Rogers State University, providing scholarship support and mentoring to outstanding young women,” Steve Valencia, vice president for development, said. “We are grateful for their philanthropic works to celebrate and empower women.”
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. P.E.O. has almost 250,000 members in chapters in the United States and Canada.