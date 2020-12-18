 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso natives Mary Callan, Daniel Jones gradate from University of Kansas

Owasso natives Mary Callan, Daniel Jones gradate from University of Kansas

{{featured_button_text}}
university of kansas

The University of Kansas, located at 1450 Jayhawk Blvd., in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo courtesy of KU

The names of more than 5,600 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring and summer have been announced by the University Registrar.

Owassons Mary Callan, Bachelor of Science in Education in Community Health, and Daniel Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance/Supply Chain Management, were among those students who celebrated their accomplishments during KU’s virtual 2020 commencement.

KU also plans to hold an in-person commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020. Fall graduates will be announced in early 2021.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News