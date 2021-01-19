Owasso native supports U.S. Navy shipyard surge as part of COVID-19 response

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine – Senior Chief Petty Officer Audie Martin is serving at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine as part of the largest mobilization of reservists in Naval Sea Systems Command history in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin, a 2001 Owasso High School graduate, is one of the reserve sailors deployed to the Navy’s four public shipyards as part of the Surge Maintenance program. Established in 2005 to augment the Navy’s organic civilian shipyard workforce in times of need, SurgeMain has 2,200 enlisted reserve sailors and 240 reserve officers across 75 units.
“Serving during this global pandemic is an honor and a privilege,” Martin said. “While so many Americans are out of work, it humbles me to be a part of something greater than myself. Watching our sailors roll their sleeves up out on the deck-plates, working to keep our ships in the fight is awe inspiring.”
Between mid-March and late June, up to 25% of the naval shipyards’ production workforce had been on administrative leave due to being at high risk for severe complications tied to the coronavirus. As a result, the four shipyards collectively experienced scheduling impacts. This delayed maintenance work could result in delays to ship and submarine maintenance, which could cause disruptions to the Navy’s deployment schedules and require ships and sailors to remain forward-deployed for longer periods of time.
NAVSEA, the largest command within the Navy, oversees the construction, delivery and maintenance of all the Navy’s commissioned ships and operates four naval shipyards across the country. Workers at each of these sites perform a vital role in national defense by performing maintenance on ships, submarines and aircraft carriers required for combat-ready fleet forces.
Martin, who is responsible for sailors' training and professional development, said, “I enjoy it when a sailor is able to apply their knowledge and expertise to a job-at-hand.”
According to Martin, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Owasso, adding, “Growing up in Owasso taught me that in life, a hard day's work will always pay off.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Martin, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I am blessed to live in a country where we have opportunities only limited by our own dreams,” Martin added. “Working at the shipyard during these trying times brings blurred goals into focus. We are at war with a silent enemy and will only prevail by working together.”