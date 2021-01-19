Owasso native supports U.S. Navy shipyard surge as part of COVID-19 response

NAVSEA, the largest command within the Navy, oversees the construction, delivery and maintenance of all the Navy’s commissioned ships and operates four naval shipyards across the country. Workers at each of these sites perform a vital role in national defense by performing maintenance on ships, submarines and aircraft carriers required for combat-ready fleet forces.

Martin, who is responsible for sailors' training and professional development, said, “I enjoy it when a sailor is able to apply their knowledge and expertise to a job-at-hand.”

According to Martin, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Owasso, adding, “Growing up in Owasso taught me that in life, a hard day's work will always pay off.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Martin, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“I am blessed to live in a country where we have opportunities only limited by our own dreams,” Martin added. “Working at the shipyard during these trying times brings blurred goals into focus. We are at war with a silent enemy and will only prevail by working together.”