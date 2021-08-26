Owasso native publishes fourth faith-based title, ‘Not Angels or Demons’

Christian fiction author Shel Eugene Cox, an Owasso native, returns to the literary limelight with the release of “Not Angels or Demons.”

Set throughout the state of Missouri, Cox’s latest novel, published by WestBowPress, tells a story of forgiveness, healing and redemption in the face of social injustice and racial disparity.

After his grandson becomes enticed by the motivation of a charismatic community activist, Franklin Morris has no choice but to watch his family struggle through a frustrating labyrinth of lies and violence. With the help of his new friend and chaplain, Patrick Keaton, Franklin tries to determine the truth behind the agenda. When a simple act of police action takes a wrong turn, thrusting the community into more turmoil, it only furthers the chaos and havoc in their environment.

Only with God’s help will Franklin and Patrick learn the truth behind the agenda, and maybe even evade the grips of a more evil, unseen presence. Will Franklin and Patrick discover the truth about this agenda before the community they love becomes lost in violence and destruction?