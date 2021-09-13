Owasso native Patrick Callan reflects on swimming in Tokyo Olympics: ‘I’m an Olympian for life’

“Learning a lot from them as well … learning how to get better,” he said. “About two-thirds of the team I’ve never spoken to before, and it was really, really neat to get to know these people on a deeper level and actually have a personal connection with them.”

Callan clocked in a total time of 1:47 in the water during the men’s 4x200 freestyle relay. Ultimately, his month-long stint abroad — 16 days in Hawaii and 18 in Japan — was more than enough to meet his lifelong goal of competing under the Olympic limelight.

“When someone asks what your dream is, you don’t say, ‘I want to swim this many times in the Olympics,’ or ‘I want to win this medal,’” Callan said, “you just say, ‘I want to be an Olympian.’

“Just having my coach and my dad and my teammates that had also made the Olympics trials there, that’s the people I wanted to be there, to see that happen. It was just the most special moment I could have asked for.”

Callan’s father, Sean, works at Trident Aquatic Club in Owasso, and also served as his son’s coach for several years leading up to his debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.