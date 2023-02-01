Owasso native opens new gift, clothing boutique in Skiatook

Shannon Corter is as crafty as she is creative.

The Owasso native can be found fashioning different gift items at her new store, Trading Post Custom Design & Bee Unique Boutique, in Skiatook.

“I think I just love putting things together and meeting new people,” Corter said.

She opened her new shop in November and celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce on January 24.

“We are fortunate to have such wonderful members in this amazing community!” the Skiatook Chamber said on its Facebook page.

Corter renovated the former office space, located at 1225 W. Rogers Blvd., into what it is today, offering a variety of local handmade items such as clothing, purses, wreaths, gift baskets, soaps, candles, lotions and jewelry.

“It’s exciting because it’s all-natural products. I hope that they (customers) are getting something great out of it,” she said. “We pour our heart and soul into a lot of that stuff.”

Corter also owns and operates Trading Post Custom Design and Store LLC in Sperry, opened in 2019, and decided to go into business with her best friend, Bobbie Draper, to open a second site in Skiatook.

“I enjoy all the crafting and making of the candles and soaps and bath salts,” Draper said, “enjoy the people and the do-it-yourself workshops that we’ve been doing.”

Those workshops are available for young children during their school breaks to enjoy with their friends and families. The store also host fundraisers for different schools and organizations across the community.

“I just want to give them somewhere to go and somewhere to hang out,” Corter said, “something to do, something positive — ‘Come in, sit down, let’s play.’”

More information about Trading Post Custom Design & Bee Unique Boutique can be found on the business’s Facebook page.