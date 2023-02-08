Rogers State University recently announced the candidates for its 2023 homecoming king and queen.

Ben Brown, an Owasso native, is a candidate for this year’s homecoming king. He is a sophomore studying business information technology at the Claremore-based campus.

Brown is accompanied by junior Blake Couch, junior Bobby Case and sophomore Zachary Grooms.

The candidates for homecoming queen include seniors Maci Wilson, Andrea Egerer, Victoria Middleton and Kensey Grooms.

The winners will be announced during halftime of the RSU men’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Claremore Expo Center.